Four men arrested for burglary

Nomthandazo Masuku, Online Reporter

Four Bulawayo men have been arrested for burglary cases that occurred in Cowdray Park and Nguboyenja Suburbs in Bulawayo.

Police spokesperson for Bulawayo Metropolitan province Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the arrest of Edson Moyo (22) Shelton Maphosa, (18) and Philani Moyo (25) all of Cowdray Park suburb and Tonderai Garaneni, (25) of Nguboyenja suburb, for cases which occurred during June-July 2023.

The accused persons reportedly targeted electrical gadgets and household goods which were worth more than USD$1 800-00,

“During the period from June 2023 to July 2023, the four accused persons were behind a spate of unlawful entry and theft cases committed in Cowdray Park and Nguboyenja areas. They used a similar means of force-opening locked doors to gain entry. Whilst inside the accused persons would target electrical gadgets which include solar panels, plasma television, HP laptops, and other properties which include two x 12-meter industrial wooden planks and wooden doors,’’ said Inspector Ncube.

He said a follow-up was made by the police leading to the arrest of Tonderai Garaneni at a car park in Gwabalanda, Bulawayo.

“Upon interview, he admitted having committed the crimes in the company of the other accused persons. Acting on the information, police managed to arrest the three other accused persons at their places of residence and the stolen properties worth usd$1 810-00 were recovered. The recovered property was all positively identified by the complainants,’’ said Inspector Ncube.

Police urged members of the public to have tight security in their homes and as well as being eyes for their neighbours’ properties during their absence.

“As police, we urge the community to use target hardening techniques in their homes by increasing doors and windows burglar bars security. People are advised to communicate with their neighbours when leaving practicing the watch my back l watch your back theory and also utilise the house under a supervision scheme that is available at all police stations,’’ said Inspector Ncube.