Four-year-old girl dies after being hit by a car

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have raised concern over reckless driving leading to fatal accidents following the death of a 4-year-old pupil who was hit by a car on Tuesday.

The girl was walking to school when a vehicle lost control and hit a bus before crashing her to death.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

The driver, a woman aged 52-year-old has been charged with culpable homicide.

“We received a report of a fatal road accident which occurred around 7M along an unmade road in Pumula South on Tuesday. The first party a 52-year-old woman was having three passengers on board and failed to give way to a Zupco contracted bus, hitting it on the side,” said Insp Ncube.

“She then veered off the road and, in the process, hit a juvenile who was on her way to school. The girl died on the spot and both vehicle where taken to VID for further investigations.”

He said most fatal road accidents were a result of human era and said drivers should adhere to rules even on smaller and unnamed roads.

“We are worried that pedestrians are losing their lives due to reckless drivers who are being reminded to adhere to the Highway Code.”

