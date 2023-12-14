Free surgeries save Hwange twins, 150 others

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

WHEN Ms Nyarai Ncube gave birth to a set of identical twins with hernia in 2021, all hope was lost as she could not afford to raise the money for corrective surgical procedures.

A hernia occurs when an internal part of the body pushes through a weakness in the muscle or surrounding tissue wall. A hernia usually develops between the chest and hips.

Luckily, Ms Ncube managed to register her twins for an ongoing outreach programme in Victoria Falls in Matabeleland North, which is being funded by the World Health Organisation (WHO) through the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

The twins are part of the 150 people targeted under the programme to access free surgeries at Victoria Falls District Hospital.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care with support from the WHO is offering free tonsillectomy, hernias, lipomas and benign tumours surgeries this week and the programme runs until Saturday.

The programme started at the beginning of this year at different hospitals and by yesterday, doctors had done 241 free surgeries to children across the country and 101 of these received hernia repairs in March at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital in Mutare. The second camp saw 140 patients receiving treatment for adenoids and tonsillitis.

The Victoria Falls camp is targeting 150 people which include children and adults. The camp is also offering capacity building, training and mentorship to surgical health workers.

Hospitals are also being equipped with theatre equipment to ensure continuity of the services.

A tonsillectomy is surgery to remove the tonsils — lumps of tissue on both sides of the back of the throat that help the immune system to protect the body from infections.

Hernia surgery involves a cutting in the groin to view and repair the hernia. After repairing the hernia, stitches alone or stitches and a piece of mesh are used to close the abdominal wall.

Lipoma removal is a surgical procedure to remove a lipoma, a non-cancerous lump.

Lipomas are benign tumours made of fat tissue and look like small, soft lumps right under the skin.

Benign refers to a condition, tumour, or growth that is not cancerous. This means that it does not spread to other parts of the body or invade nearby tissue.

In an interview after her twins underwent successful surgery, the elated Ms Ncube said she was grateful for the opportunity afforded to her children.

“I could not find resources to have both of them attended to and this free surgical camp has answered my prayers. My son, Tatenda and his sister Tendai underwent successful surgery yesterday and I am very happy,” she said.

Another beneficiary Mr Tichakunda Mutemeri (27) discovered that he had a hernia five years ago.

The condition affected his productivity at work and he could not afford to go for surgery.

“My mother heard about the free surgical camp and I immediately registered and got screened. I am happy that I was one of the first people to be attended to. Another option was to go to Zambia where they charge US$500 excluding transport and accommodation costs,” he said.

Mr Mutemeri said the shortage of doctors to conduct such surgeries at public hospitals puts the services beyond the reach of many as private institutions charge a lot of money for such services.

He said he was grateful that Government is running such camps which he said will go a long way in assisting especially the poor who cannot afford to pay for such services.

“These camps will drastically reduce the number of patients on the waiting lists for surgeries at public hospitals thereby enabling the few doctors to manage the situation,” said Mr Mutemeri.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said the initiative is part of the implementation of the National Surgical, Obstetric and Anaesthesia Strategy which seeks to ensure that Zimbabwean people have access to affordable and timely surgical care.

“Surgery is a key component of universal health coverage. Patients with tonsillitis, hernias, lumps and bumps are encouraged to visit the hospital for screening and treatment. Those interested are encouraged to contact the Ministry,” read the statement.

Hwange district medical officer Dr Fungai Musiname said the surgical camp was an early Christmas present for the district.

“We are privileged to provide specialised treatment and care to patients who ordinarily would have gone to central hospitals to seek such services. We are grateful to the doctors and nurses who are dedicating their time and our Government for coming up with this initiative which aligns with the country’s strategy of bringing services closer to communities,” she said.

Dr Musiname said the equipment being used during the camp will be given to the hospital which means that the hospital will continue performing hernia, lipomas, tonsillitis, and benign tumour surgeries after the camp.

She said local doctors were undergoing training and mentorship during the camp so that they continue offering the services after the camp.