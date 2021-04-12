From Zimbabwe Prisons to correctional service

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

FOR an outsider what happens behind the prison walls is most probably humiliation, psychological and physical abuse of inmates and torture among many other forms of harsh and inhumane treatment.

Such is the public misconception about prison life.

The transformation of the Zimbabwe Prisons Service (ZPS) into the rebranded Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) has turned the prisons into rehabilitation centres that empower multitudes of inmates with different life-sustaining skills. The administration of the prisons was decentralised to authorise each province to tailor-make rehabilitation programmes for the benefit of inmates under their prisons.

Inmates are imparted with skills such as carpentry, welding, agriculture, dress making, auto mechanics among others to sustain themselves post-prison life.

The projects are headed by qualified personnel who are responsible for imparting knowledge and skills to the inmates. The hands-on approach being applied assists inmates to appreciate the hard work involved and rewards that come with it.

These programmes also assist in terms of manpower development at the national scale as the inmates upon completion of their various courses are issued with certificates making it possible for them to productively venture into and contribute to the country’s development in the different sectors of the economy. At Khami Prisons, on the outskirts of Bulawayo, 10 inmates have started assembling motorbikes at the prison workshop.

The project is a joint venture initiative between Pamberi/Qhubekani Investments — a wholly ZPCS company and Gellos Motorcycles.

So far, the inmates have managed to assemble 100 Honda motorcycles, which have since been distributed to Agritex stations in Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South provinces.

Already, a new consignment of components for another batch of 70 motorcycles has been delivered at the prison workshop for assembling.

The motorcycle assembling project, which was officially launched at Harare Central Prison last year in June by former Vice-President Kembo Mohadi, is a partnership between ZPCS and Gellos Motorcycles. Similar assembling centres are also in Mutare and Chinhoyi.

Chronicle visited Khami Prisons and spoke to inmates who are part of the motorcycles assembling team.

Mr Nefat Sibanda (60) of Lupane said when he was incarcerated in 2011, he didn’t know anything about motor mechanics until he participated in the ZPCS rehabilitation programme.

“When I came here, I didn’t know anything about motor mechanics until I went through the ZPCS rehabilitation programme. I was taught motor mechanics and today I am a proud holder of a Class Three automotive qualification,” he said.

“I was quite elated when I was chosen to participate in this motorcycle assembling project, which turned out to be an eye opener. I managed to acquire the skills such that when I leave prison, I would be a better mechanic.”

Mr Sibanda said the allowances from the scheme will go a long way in meeting some of his daily needs.

Mr Liberty Tanyanyiwa (27) of Gokwe said: “I came here after I was convicted of theft which was my way of surviving. However, my coming to Khami Prison turned out to be a blessing in disguise. I managed to acquire skills in motor mechanics, which I hope to use to survive out there after completing my prison term.”

Mr Herbert Tshabangu of Lupane said he now has basic knowledge on vehicle and motorcycle operations and assembling, which he hopes to apply upon release.

“This project is an added advantage for me. I am looking forward to making a follow up on these motorcycles with the hope of servicing them once I am released since some of these motorbikes were taken to my home area,” he said.

“I would like to thank ZPCS for affording me such a golden opportunity to participate in their rehabilitation programme. Right now, I am an artisan, a holder of Class 3 in motor mechanics and I am looking forward to my practical examinations so that I get Class Two. Ultimately my aim is to get Class One.”

Mr Tshabangu, a father of four, said through the motorcycle assembling project, he will be able to raise money to pay school fees for his children back home.

Mr Mthuli Sibanda (30) of Binga who holds a Class Two certificate in auto electronics, lauded ZPCS for imparting life sustaining skills.

“I was really happy when I was chosen to participate in this project because it is an advantage to me. I was trained on how to fix cars and this new skill of assembling motorcycles has enhanced and expanded my knowledge base,” he said.

Mthuli said the allowances will enable him to buy necessities during the course of his prison term.

Rehabilitation officer at Khami Prisons workshops, Assistant Principal Correctional Officer (APCO) Beliam Zimunhu said the new batch of 70 motorcycles would be assembled from scratch unlike the previous ones, which were semi-assembled.

“Last year we assembled 100 motorcycles in five days and that was towards the end of September and early October. We have just received another consignment of components of 70 motorcycles which are yet to be assembled,” he said.

“They are different from those that we assembled last year in that this time the kits are not semi-assembled. The ones that we assembled last year were semi-assembled and this time we are assembling the 70 motorcycles from scratch.”

APCO Zimunhu said the components were delivered on February 25.

“We are now waiting for the trainers from Gellos Motorcycles to come and train our 10 inmates as well as our 10 officers. This partnership will see our inmates benefitting in terms of acquiring technical skills and they will also get allowances,” he said.

“We hope that the 100 motorcycles that were delivered to different Government departments will be serviced here at Khami prisons.

“The 100 motorcycles that we assembled last year were distributed to Agritex offices in Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South as well as Department of Veterinary Services in Bulawayo. From my discussion with the trainers, it will take us 15 days for an individual to be well equipped to assemble complete motorcycles from scratch.”

APCO Zimunhu said in terms of selection process, they take inmates who are already holders of different classes in mechanics.

“Some of the inmates are already qualified auto mechanics and normally we start taking from Class Three level. We also have 10 officers from different stations at Khami Prisons,” he said.

ZPCS Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu said ZPCS has a number of vocational training centres across the country where inmates are trained as part of the programme to prepare them for life after prison.