FULL SPEECH: President Mnangagwa’s address at the 2023 ZimTrade Annual Exporters Conference

Ladies and Gentlemen.

It is my singular honour and privilege to be addressing you all at this 2023 Edition of the ZIMTRADE Annual Exporters’ Conference, which remains an important event on Zimbabwe’s business calendar.

I am pleased to join you, again, as we reflect on the successes achieved over the past year, consider the shortcomings and carve out solutions for a better and prosperous future for our beloved, Zimbabwe.

May I extend a warm welcome to our International Speakers and Guests. Please enjoy the warm hospitality of Zimbabwe.

The theme for the Conference, ‘Exporting into the Future’, and the key issues that will be discussed, such as, Sustainable and Fair Trade, Artificial Intelligence, Digitalisation and Risk Diversification are critical for us to leap-frog the modernisation and industrialisation of our country.

I am pleased to note that strides have already been made towards implementing these in readiness for enhanced and competitive participation in the regional, continental and global economy.

As you will recall, the launch of the National Export Strategy in 2019, set an export growth target of US$7 billion by 2023, with the diversification of markets being a major objective.

In 2022, this target was surpassed through unity of purpose and hard honest work, by our exporting companies, across all sectors.

I congratulate you all for a job well done, Makorokoto, Amhlophe.

On its part my Government will continue to nurture a conducive business environment, to ensure that capital feels safe in our jurisdiction.

The policies of the Second Republic have seen us attract and retain investors for mutual benefits and shared prosperity.

The development and modernisation of key enablers for production, trade and commerce remain a priority to speed up the growth of all sectors of our economy.

In this regard, the commissioning of Hwange Units 7 and 8 has gone a long way towards enhancing the stability of power supply. Plans are now on course to upgrade Hwange Units 1 to 6, along with other national strategic power generation stations.

As we chart strategies for ‘exporting into the future,” I implore the private sector to harness and invest in our abundant clean renewable energy resources.

Meanwhile, production, productivity, trade and exports will be scaled up if we accelerate the movement of both the raw materials and finished goods.

In this regard, transport infrastructure as well as the requisite technology to facilitate value addition and beneficiation processes, are key.

The modernisation and upgrading of critical infrastructure is ongoing.

We must leverage our potential as a gateway linking the Southern Africa region with the rest of the continent.

As we look into the future, more will be done with regards positioning our country to take advantage of the benefits on offer under the Intra-African Continental Free Trade Area.

To date, the agriculture sector remains one of the key strategic beneficiaries of policies instituted to drive growth in exports.

All sub-sectors in agriculture have, in the past year, recorded unprecedented successes, which have also seen us becoming food-secure in maize and wheat.

It is pleasing that ZIMTRADE has continued to nurture various provincial clusters, in the horticulture sub-sector. This has resulted in increased exports of horticultural produce while ensuring the adherence to international standards to gain market access, so that these are understood communities.

Meanwhile, the adoption and use of technology in agriculture has been scaled up as the nation strives towards climate-smart farming.

This is further facilitating our agricultural sector to become more efficient and productive.

Ladies and Gentlemen; as we chart the path for increased and sustainable exports, let us remain inclusive and ensure that the economic contribution of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, women and the youth is consolidated.

I commend ZIMTRADE for the youth-focused Eagle’s Nest Programme which has facilitated the development of new and viable youth-owned businesses that have generated interest from international buyers.

The hard work culture and innovations behind the businesses under this programme will undoubtedly contribute to our export earnings, and the realisation empowerment and wealth creation. of broad-based

Equally, the NEXT She-Exporter Programme has seen women-owned businesses growing to become exporting entities, with footprints spanning into Europe and the Middle East. Well done.

Going forward, I challenge ZIMTRADE and other stakeholders to continue developing and nurturing mutually beneficial synergies across all sectors of the economy.

You must ensure that the established export markets have sustainable supply chains.

Export market information must be less opaque and more accessible to all, no one and no place must be left behind.

Riding on the ongoing Science, Technology and Innovation momentum in our country, new export markets must be sought for the goods coming out of our innovation hubs.

The exports of our various services and capabilities should equally be pursued.

Meanwhile, efforts to broaden and diversify the export basket must bring about impactful results.

Conclusions of the various market surveys and trade promotion events to potential markets should provide growth pathways for our country’s exporters.

Esteemed Delegates; I challenge you all to ensure that discussions at this Conference are backed by focused deliberations towards concrete actions.

Building from the resolutions of the 2022 Exporters Conference, it is critical to embrace new technologies.

There is need to focus on niche products and markets towards improved export performance in line with global trends.

On its part, my Government, guided by the philosophy “Zimbabwe is a friend to all and an enemy to none” will do its part to give an edge to our private sector to further diversify into global markets and value chains.

In conclusion, allow me to reiterate that it is critically important for us to strengthen collaboration and partnerships for tapping into global export trends towards “Exporting into the Future.”

However, due to our own unique realities, primarily that we are a country under sanctions, we must always think outside the box, and continuously guarantee competitiveness.

Our capacity to create and adopt a robust production, productivity and export-oriented ecosystem must urgently be enhanced.

As we plan to grow our exports, let us remain mindful of our collective national resolve to improve the quality of life of our people and attain Vision 2030.

With these remarks, it is now my honour to declare the ZIMTRADE Annual Exporters’ Conference officially open. I wish you fruitful deliberations.

God bless you.

God bless Zimbabwe.

I thank you.