Gang rape as armed robbers hold family hostage for three hours

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

THREE armed robbers broke into a house in Mbizo 19, Kwekwe and got away with US$20 000 cash and other valuables.

The three cheeky robbers also reportedly took turns to rape three women at the house before they disappeared into the dark, in a n ordeal that lasted three hours on Saturday night.

National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were underway.

“We are investigating a case where a family in Mbizo 19 lost US$20 000 to armed robbers. The robbers were armed with a pistol and a spanner which they used to break into the house. Three of the family’s daughters were also raped by the three robbers,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

He appealed to members of the public with information which may lead to the apprehension of the robbers to contact any nearest police station.