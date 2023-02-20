Ganja planter arrested

20 Feb, 2023 - 15:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Ganja planter arrested Inspector Abednico Ncube

The Chronicle

Rejoyce Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

A 55-YEAR-OLD man from Burombo Flats in Bulawayo was arrested for unlawful cultivation of dagga on Saturday last week.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the case.

He said on the same day, Detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics in Bulawayo received information to the effect that the suspect was cultivating dagga at Ajay Motor Ways.

Insp Ncube said detectives proceeded to the place where they recovered dagga which measured two metres.

He added that this led to the arrest of the suspect who also admitted that the plant belonged to him.

“As the police, we would like to express our gratitude to members of the public for their continued support in supplying us with tip-offs that aid us in the execution of our duties and bringing criminals to book. We urge the community to fight the scourge of drug abuse, illegal cultivation and selling dangerous drugs by reporting any persons that are illegally dealing in dangerous drugs to the police,” said Insp Ncube.

@ReeSibanda

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting