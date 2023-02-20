Ganja planter arrested

Rejoyce Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

A 55-YEAR-OLD man from Burombo Flats in Bulawayo was arrested for unlawful cultivation of dagga on Saturday last week.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the case.

He said on the same day, Detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics in Bulawayo received information to the effect that the suspect was cultivating dagga at Ajay Motor Ways.

Insp Ncube said detectives proceeded to the place where they recovered dagga which measured two metres.

He added that this led to the arrest of the suspect who also admitted that the plant belonged to him.

“As the police, we would like to express our gratitude to members of the public for their continued support in supplying us with tip-offs that aid us in the execution of our duties and bringing criminals to book. We urge the community to fight the scourge of drug abuse, illegal cultivation and selling dangerous drugs by reporting any persons that are illegally dealing in dangerous drugs to the police,” said Insp Ncube.

