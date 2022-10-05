German Based poet makes great strides in foreign lands

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

ATTRACTING an audience in a foreign land was not a smooth journey for Zimbabwean born and bred poet Vongai Mujakachi but today she is celebrating recognition even at major events in Germany where she is undertaking her studies.

The young poet who hails from Bulawayo’s Magwegwe suburb, was selected to represent her city Trier in the one of the biggest competitions in German.

Going by the stage name Monica Bliss, the devoted poet reached the semi-finals at the four-day regional competitions which ended last Sunday.

“I was selected by the city Trier where I am residing to represent it at the poetry regional competitions. The Cultural organization called Kulturraum Trier, which is responsible for art in Trier chose me to represent them. This was very big for me as there are many outstanding poets in the city but I stood out. However, I only made it to the semi-finals but the experience for me was terrific. Actually, I believe it will open doors for me in my journey in poetry.

“So, there were 17 poets in the four-day long championships. We got time to explore the cities, to eat together and talk, and it was an amazing experience witnessing different unique texts from every poet. Only one person was to win, and the winner is set to represent Germany in Austria for the final championships. Qualifying in the semi-finals was big for me,” she said.

Mujakachi said one of her poems was written in Ndebele because her audience gets fascinated by the clicking sounds which are produced when she recites poems in the language.

“All my texts were written in Deutsch and one text had a bit of Ndebele, a part with clicking sound which always fascinates people when I’m reciting my poems. Finding an audience was not easy but eventually doors opened up. After being in German for a year, it was only last November that I found a platform to perform. I was linked to it by a good friend of mine whom I met at the Afrodance, Nick Waters.

“He is the one who introduced me to Peter Stablo from where I started performing in Trier. This year from around March I started performing in different cities and at festivals as well namely in Düsserldorf, Osnabrück, München Wiesbaden, Hünsruck Lott Festival, Gundelfingen, Pirmasens, Limburgehof to mention but a few,” said Mujakachi.

