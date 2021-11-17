Breaking News
Zupco bus, tanker collision kills eight people

Zupco bus, tanker collision kills eight people

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Ghana Football Association spokesman says they won fairly

17 Nov, 2021 - 12:11 0 Views
0 Comments
Ghana Football Association spokesman says they won fairly Henry Asante Twum

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

GHANA Football Association head of communications Henry Asante Twum has said they were victims of a “bad call” in a World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe last month.

Knox Mutizwa was brought down in the box early in the second half with Ghana leading 1-0 and captain Knowledge Musona stepped up and scored the resultant spot kick.

On Sunday, the Black Stars were awarded a controversial penalty against South Africa and won the game 1-0. Safa has lodged a complaint with Fifa, which will be reviewing the decision.

Twum, however, insists that they won fairly.

“That (lodging a complaint) is all they can do. The referee on the day was okay,” he told Joy Sports.

“We have been to places where officiating did not go our way, but we did not even comment; for instance, the game against Ethiopia, there were certain bad calls from the referee.

“When we played against Zimbabwe in Cape Coast, there were certain bad calls and we received a penalty against us.

“Yes, we respect their decision to go to Fifa, but I’m afraid I don’t think it will change the outcome of the game.” – @innocentskizoe

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting