Ghana Football Association spokesman says they won fairly

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

GHANA Football Association head of communications Henry Asante Twum has said they were victims of a “bad call” in a World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe last month.

Knox Mutizwa was brought down in the box early in the second half with Ghana leading 1-0 and captain Knowledge Musona stepped up and scored the resultant spot kick.

On Sunday, the Black Stars were awarded a controversial penalty against South Africa and won the game 1-0. Safa has lodged a complaint with Fifa, which will be reviewing the decision.

Twum, however, insists that they won fairly.

“That (lodging a complaint) is all they can do. The referee on the day was okay,” he told Joy Sports.

“We have been to places where officiating did not go our way, but we did not even comment; for instance, the game against Ethiopia, there were certain bad calls from the referee.

“When we played against Zimbabwe in Cape Coast, there were certain bad calls and we received a penalty against us.

“Yes, we respect their decision to go to Fifa, but I’m afraid I don’t think it will change the outcome of the game.” – @innocentskizoe