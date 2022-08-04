Global hotel group seals Bulawayo deal

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

A NEW hotel is set to be constructed in Bulawayo after the local authority granted an international hotel group, Radisson Group of Hotels permission to build the hotel.

Consultations have been ongoing since 2019 when Mkhuze Global on behalf of Radisson Group of Hotels indicated its interest to build a hotel in the city.

The council said the hotel will be built on three-hectare piece of land located between Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre and the Bulawayo Golf Club.

Radisson Hotel Group has more than 1 400 hotels worldwide including in countries such as South Africa, Ethiopia, Ghana and Nigeria among others.

Bulawayo has a shortage of more than 2 000 hotel beds and this deficit becomes more pronounced when the city hosts significant events such as the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) among other business events.

The council said the proposed hotel should not be less than 3 000m2.

Council is on record saying the construction of a hotel in the city will positively impact on the economy of Bulawayo as it will help attract major conferences and also create jobs for locals.

“Stand 18637 Bulawayo Township as depicted on TPA 1978/1 measuring 3,08 hectares be leased to Mkhuze Global on behalf of the Radisson Group at a recommended monthly rental of US$1 500 or ZW$ equivalent subject to review at council’s pleasure for the establishment of a hotel.

The minimum building clause is 3 000m2,” reads the council’s latest minutes.

The council said the lease shall be on an initial 50-year period and is subject to review thereafter.

“The applicants can request to negotiate for a selling price at their earliest convenience,” read the minutes.

Council said part of the condition of awarding the land is that non-Title survey costs shall be availed upon request.

“The stand shall not be occupied until approved sanitary and ablution facilities have been installed thereon.

Any development on the stand should be in accordance with the approved plans and relevant Council By-laws.

The hotel shall be registered with the Zimbabwe Tourism authority prior to its commencement of operations,” reads the minutes.

Bulawayo councillors commended the decision to grant the international hotel group permission to build a hotel which they say will enhance the city’s capacity to host big business conferences and events.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority head of corporate affairs Mr Godfrey Koti said it was pleasing to learn that the international hotel group is keen to invest in the country.

He said this proves that the Government’s mantra that Zimbabwe is ‘Open for Business’ is bearing fruits.

“We are happy to hear news that an international investor wants to build a hotel in Bulawayo.

This is a welcome development in the tourism sector.

Our hotel accommodation has not been enough in many cities and towns hence such development is very welcome.

Such investments are also in line with the National Development Strategy1 (NDS1), This means that we have been able to market the country as a safe destination and also an investment destination of choice,” said Mr Koti.

He said there is a need for more players to join the industry for it to grow.

The construction of a new hotel is coming at a time when the council is working to transform Bulawayo into a smart city.

The establishment of solar farms, vehicle assembling plants, new shopping malls, bonded warehousing, industrial parks and an integrated modern transport system are part of the ambitious smart city targets that the local authority is working on. –@nqotshili