GMB appoints substantive CEO

Business Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed Dr Edson Badarai as the new substantive Grain Marketing Board (GMB) chief executive officer, effective 15 May.

Dr Badarai takes over from Mr Rockie Mutenha, who retired recently after being in charge of the organisation since May 2017.

Mr Mutenha was on a five-year contract, which was extended by another year, ending on March 31 this year.

The retirement was in compliance with the GMB retirement policy.

Following the retirement of Mr Mutenha, Mr Clemence Guta was acting CEO and his tenure began on April 1, 2023.

In a notice, GMB said: “The Board of Directors of Grain Marketing Board, with the approval of His Excellency The President, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, has appointed Dr Edson Badarai as GMB Chief Executive Officer effective 15 May 2023.

“This was done in terms of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act [Chapter 10:31].”

Dr Badarai has 18 years of leadership experience, with focus on strategic planning, business turnaround and transformation, performance management, monitoring and evaluation, financial management, work culture transformation, public administration and public sector reforms.

According to the parastatal, Dr Badarai experience and exposure covers various sectors of economy, having worked in the manufacturing sector, mining sector, commodities trading sector, fast foods, Central Government, State Owned Enterprises and Parastatals, an exposure that blends both private sector and public sector.

He holds a PhD in Business Administration from Free State University (South Africa), a Master of Science Degree in Strategic Management (Chinhoyi University of Technology) and a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) Degree in Accounting (NUST).

The main focus of his PhD was Transformational Leadership and Organizational Performance; while at Master’s Degree level, his research was on Innovation and Corporate Performance.