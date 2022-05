Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Zanu PF legislator for the Gokwe-Kabuyuni Constituency, Cde Leornard Chikomba has died. He was 67.

Cde Chikomba died in a road accident, 20 kilometres from his Chitekekete home.

Zanu PF Midlands provincial chairman, Cde Larry Mavima confirmed the incident.

“I can sadly confirm the passing in of Honourable Chikomba. He was involoved in accident while on his way from Gweru where he was attending a party meeting,” said Cde Mavima.