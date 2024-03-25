Government applauds churches

Heather Charema, Mashonaland West Bureau

GOVERNMENT has applauded churches that have come on board in the fight against drugs and substance abuse among youths.

President Mnangagwa made calls on churches to join the fight against drug and substance abuse among youths saying the church is an important stratum in society, which should lead from the forefront in nation-building and development.

Churches that include the Roman Catholic, Seventh Day Adventist, and United Methodist Churches have heeded the call.

In his keynote address during the launch of the Kadoma drug awareness and substance abuse community service project programme, hosted by the Seventh Day Adventist Church last Sabbath, Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Sleiman Timios Kwidini said he was impressed by the church’s efforts to curb drug and substance abuse among youths since the general populace of Zimbabwe was hard-hit by the increase in dangerous drugs and substances.

“The churches’ efforts are quite impressive and will not go unnoticed, for the general populace of Zimbabwe is hard-hit due to the increase in the harmful use of these substances. No nation can prosper if its citizens become unproductive due to health-related challenges caused by these drugs and substances,” he said.

“As it stands, 60 percent of patients admitted in mental institutions suffer due to drug and substance abuse related problems and the Information age has also fueled experimentation amongst the youths, worsened by peer pressure propagated through diverse media and communication platforms,” said Deputy Minister Kwidini.

He said there was a need for the nation to have a concerted effort to address the menace.

Speaking at the event Guest Pastor Aaron Rusukira implored the church to focus on rehabilitation of drug and substance abuse victims and desist from judging and segregating them.

“It is important for the church to also desist from judging the victims and focus on their rehabilitation. The church should also build rehabilitation centres where drug and substance abuse victims will be showered with love and ushered back into the community free,” he said.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care in collaboration with various Government ministries and faith-based organisations is working tirelessly to address the drug and substance abuse pandemic so the nation can have productive citizens who will help in the economic development of the country.