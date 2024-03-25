‘MADD SUNDAY’ bash with international music acts at BAC

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

THE recently refurbished Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) leisure centre, situated in the Suburbs of Bulawayo, is set to host the ‘MADD SUNDAY’ event on the evening of 31 March.

The event will feature performances by the highly sought-after duo Abra Simzz, who are just back from the United States, and Irie Dread from South Africa, along with supporting acts from local DJs, DJ Starr and Wellyonz. The duo is known for their eclectic mix of Hip Hop, RnB, and more.

The choice of BAC as the venue appears to be a strategic decision by the event organisers, as the venue’s recent upgrade has transformed it into a world-class establishment, reminiscent of a palace fit for the royalty of Bulawayo. It boasts a sophisticated interior and includes a secluded outdoor area with a bar, VIP and VVIP sections, enhanced security, and a fully equipped kitchen.

The event organiser Hillary Sibanda had this to say about the event.

“The show coincides with the new look given to BAC, and this show is just the start of bigger events to come and it is targeting university and college students to get a chance for networking and all those who will bring their school identity cards will be discounted at the gate”, he said.

The two artistes are said to have a strong musical background, “Abra has a masterful and a beautiful track record and has worked with big names in the Zimbabwean music scene such as Winky D. The pair’s irresistible performances have not only charmed local audiences but has also captivated the attention of Grammy-winning acts like Beenie Man”, Stated Hillary.

In a video, the duo confirmed excitedly of their coming to perform in Zimbabwe, “ Sei sei marastaaa, yooh Bulawayo we are coming, Abra Simzz alongside Irie Dread, March Sunday the 31st ,BAC is the place to be, I am telling you maBabie ese link up kwaBulawayo, we are coming Zimbabwe, we are coming it is going to be fire at BAC, so to all my ladies link up,” they said.