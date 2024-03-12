Government engages Simlex Bus Company in response to fatal road accident in South Africa

The Simplex Bus Company coach which crashed on its way to Cape Town

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

THE Government through the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, is engaging Simlex Bus Company to establish the compliance status of the vehicle which killed 15 Zimbabweans and injured 12 in South Africa on Saturday.

In his post-cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere said the Government was committed to improving road safety and security.

“The Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Honourable Felix Mhona updated Cabinet on the road traffic accident involving a Simlex Transport and Logistics (Pvt.) Ltd. bus that occurred in Western Cape, South Africa on 9 March 2024 in which Zimbabweans lost their lives and while other persons were injured. The bus which was enroute to Cape Town collided with a haulage truck. The Zimbabwe Embassy in South Africa is working with authorities who are still investigating the cause of the accident,” he said.

“The nation will be kept informed of the corrective measures that the Ministry will take in the matter to demonstrate and consolidate its commitment to improved road safety and security. In the meantime, Cabinet wishes to express its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured Zimbabweans.”

The death toll of Zimbabweans killed in a road accident when a Simlex cross-border bus collided with a haulage truck on Saturday rose from 13 to 15 after two more people who were hospitalized succumbed to the wounds on Tuesday.

In addition, through the engagements by the Zimbabwe Passengers Transport Organisation (ZPTO), the bus operator, Simplex Company has released USD15 000 to help in the repatriation of the mortal remains of the accident victims.

ZPTO chairman, Dr Samson Nhanhanga said they had also dispatched a team to the ground that was working with the Zimbabwe embassy staff and the South African official in providing the necessary help to the grieving families and the injured.

“On Monday through the association Simplex company released USD15000 to help in the repatriation of 15 bodies. Unfortunately, the death toll has risen to 15”, said Dr Nhanhanga.

“We have a team that is working hand in glove with Zimbabwe embassy staff as well as South African officials to make sure the bodies are repatriated. Yesterday (Monday) some passengers who were in hospital were discharged after receiving medical attention with the few still getting full care. As an association will also continue to update Zimbabweans on any development”.

The country’s Consulate in Cape Town has already sent a team to the accident site to ascertain the circumstances around the accident and offer consular services.

Zimbabwe’s Consul-General to Cape Town said on Monday that further information on the accident will be made available at a later stage.

Tragedy struck when the Simplex bus company coach collided with a commercial truck that was going in the opposite direction some 140km before Cape Town along the Hex River Pass.

The bus was traveling from Harare to Cape Town when tragedy struck.

It is understood that the area around the Hex River Pass is reportedly too winding and the driver reportedly jumped out of the bus during the collision, but unfortunately, he died as well. X @tupeyo