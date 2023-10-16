Government explains how communities will benefit from Lake Gwayi Shangani

Nqobile tshili, [email protected]

MATABELELAND North provincial taskforce chairperson on Lake Gwayi Shangani Chief Engineer Charles Makhula has taken stakeholders through technicalities of operationalising Lake Gwayi Shangani.

AT stakeholders meeting in Lupane on Monday, Chief Eng Makhula said communities who will be displaced by the project will not be given money but the Government will construct new homes for them under a build better model as directed by President Mnangagwa.

Chief Eng Makhula said inter-ministerial coordination is critical for the successful implementation of the Lake Gwayi Shangani project.

He said the consultation meeting is meant to provide communities voices on what needs to be done when it comes to the rolling out of the project.

“We expect a lot of benefits and investment opportunities in agriculture, fisheries, tourism and value addition. Also there are also some negatives that will be encountered as a result. There are mines, roads, schools and power lines that will be affected. But the purpose of the consultations is to ensure that we turn the negatives into positives so that no one is affected,” he said.

Chief Eng Makhula said each Government department should ensure that it plays its role so that communities are not left out.

He said communities should outline their best way forward.

Chief Eng Makhula said while technocrats know how to create plans sometimes they fail in ensuring the project maintains social cohesion and public consultations will close possible gaps.