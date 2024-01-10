Government promotes food security through drip irrigation

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE Government continues pursuing the vision of leaving no one and no place behind, through initiatives like the Presidential borehole drilling scheme, which has proven to be a game-changer for Councillor Danmore Jaka of Ward 11 Chivi.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services said through this scheme, Councillor Jaka has transformed his farm, significantly increased crop production, and become a key supplier of tomatoes to various markets in Chivi, Mashava, and Zvishavane.