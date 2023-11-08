Government seized with resolving Zimbabwe’s electricity challenges

Bongani Ndlovu, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT is seized with resolving the electricity challenges facing the country and as an immediate solution, between 200-500MW is being imported, while plans are underway to restructure Zesa to enhance operational efficiencies.

Yesterday Cabinet considered and approved the ‘Roadmap to Electricity Self-Sufficiency’ as presented by the Minister of Energy and Power Development, Cde Edgar Moyo.

The development follows concerns over low domestic energy generation after Hwange Unit 7 was taken off the national grid to undergo Class C Maintenance, a statutory procedure that requires the unit to be taken off the grid after running for a defined period.

Without Unit 7, which has a capacity of 300 megawatts, the power utility firm, Zesa Holdings, has said the net effect is increased load shedding.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, told journalists in a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare that corrective measures were being taken to ease the situation for consumers and businesses.

“Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that the current local generation capacity is 1 280 megawatts (MW) against the current average local demand of about 1 850MW, leaving a deficit of about 400MW. To cover the deficit, the country is currently importing power in the range of 200-500MW,” said Dr Muswere.

The minister said the Government has plans in place to restructure Zesa to resolve its operational challenges and ensure efficient operations to support the economic growth momentum.

“Regarding measures to resolve the operational challenges, the Government will restructure the power utility company (Zesa); decommission and repurpose the small thermal power stations; contain technical and non-technical losses and implement various power saving initiatives,” said Dr Muswere.

He said in the medium to long term, the Government will embrace private sector-led coal mining initiatives and new technologies such as green hydrogen, floating solar panels, battery energy storage systems, and funding some of the renewable energy projects dotted around the country to increase domestic generation of electricity.

To contain the cholera outbreak, Dr Muswere said the Treasury has approved US$12 million for preparedness and response.

“Cabinet received an update on the cholera outbreak as presented by the Minister of Health and Child Care, Honourable Dr Douglas Mombeshora.

“In response to the cholera challenges, orders for medicines and commodities have been placed through Natpharm, prioritising local manufacturers to minimise on lead time,” he said.

“Treasury has since approved a budget of US$12 million for cholera preparedness and response. Screening of all travelers and awareness campaigns are ongoing at all points of entry, while health education on cholera prevention and control measures including hygiene promotion is being carried out in the provinces,” said Dr Muswere.

He said Cabinet also directed that there be increased communication and engagement of the community and public health measures to be enforced around the country.

“That intensified Risk Communication and Community engagement including involvement of religious and local leadership, intensified school health education on cholera and other diarrheal diseases, and utilisation of existing media houses and digital platforms for content dissemination be continued in all provinces especially Chitungwiza and Buhera; that there be improved safe water access to communities through rehabilitation of boreholes and drilling of new ones; and that public health measures be enforced in all communities reporting cholera cases, including restrictions of gatherings in all cholera- affected areas, and supervision of all burials in all cholera affected areas,” said the minister. — Follow on X @bonganinkunzi