Government sets up 63 PFMS kiosks

ICT Minister Jenfan Muswere (right) commissions the Gweru PFMS Kiosk last Thursday. Looking on is ICT Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuti (centre) and Potraz director general Dr Gift Machengete (left). (Picture by Mthabisi Tshuma)

Mthabisi Tshuma, Business Reporter

GOVERNMENT has established 63 Public Finance Management System (PFMS) kiosks around the country aimed at decentralising services as part of efforts to promote enhanced development at a local level.

Of these, 43 kiosks are now operational with 10 of them having been officially commissioned by the Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere and his deputy, Dingumuzi Phuti in the past weeks.

In an interview, director of infrastructure development and management within the ministry, Mr Newman Nyamhuri said the PFMS kiosks will ensure effective management of public funds.

“PFMS is a Public Finance Management System that is derived from the Public Finance Management Act in managing public resources.

“The system is used in the management of the public funds and it has the financial module, sales and distribution module, materials management module, customer relationship management and grants management module,” said Mr Nyamhuri.

He said the kiosks model was used in national budget utilisation and management.