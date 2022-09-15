Great Zimbabwe Patriots, Harare Kings to meet in ZC domestic T10 league final

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

HARARE Kings will meet Great Zimbabwe Patriots in final of the inaugural Zimbabwe Cricket’s domestic T10 league after the two teams won their games today by 10 wickets and 43 runs respectively.

The two teams will lock horns on Sunday in what promises to be an exciting final for the fans as both teams have been in good form.

National team all-rounder, Sikandar Raza produced another master class with the bat and ball for Kings as they crashed Lions by 10 wickets to book their spot in the final. Great Zimbabwe Patriots overpowered Westside by 43 runs.

Raza took two wickets at the cost of just seven runs with the ball, and scored an unbeaten 35 runs off 15 balls with the bat.

After electing to bowl first, Harare Kings bowled out Lions for 53 runs in exactly 10 overs and they managed to chase the target down in just three overs without losing a wicket.

The other finalists, Great Zimbabwe after being asked to bat first by Westside produced yet another excellent display with the bat, scoring 126-3 in their 10 overs. Richmond Mutumbami produced a man of the match worthy performance with his 73 runs not out off 30 balls. Luke Jongwe scored an unbeaten 27 runs.

Westside could only manage 83 runs in 10 overs.

Great Zimbabwe have so far won all their matches while Harare Kings have triumphed six times and lost once out of seven matches. – @brandon_malvin