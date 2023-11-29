Gwanda marks 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

GWANDA District today commemorated 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence at Stanmore Secondary School with community members being urged to make it a priority to protect victims of GBV, especially children.

This year’s commemoration is being held under the theme: “Unite! Invest to Prevent Violence against Women and Girls!” The theme calls upon everyone to step up and support strategies to stop violence from occurring.

In a speech read on her behalf by a representative from her office, Ms Sithokozisiwe Nyathi, Gwanda District Development Coordinator, Ms Nomathemba Ndlovu said the fight to end GBV requires collaborative effort.

“Our district commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence (GBV) reinforces our commitment to ending gender based violence and harmful practices. With one in three females having a lifetime experience of GBV , it is clear that the phenomenon is widespread, occurring across all socio-economic and cultural backgrounds. Gender based violence prevention initiatives not only address immediate harm but also challenge the deeply entrenched norms, attitudes and power dynamics that perpetuate inequality,” she said.

Ms Ndlovu said it is disheartening to note that the issue of GBV and child marriage continues to be perpetuated against women and children in Gwanda District. She said a significant number of girls are still being married off before the age of 18 and some boys are also getting married before their 18th birthday.

“While child marriages remain outlawed in the country, 2022 ZIMSTAT census unearthed that 133 455 women aged 20 –24 years, were married-off before attaining the age of 18, countrywide and our district is not an exception. We also note with concern that child marriage is actually on the increase with some cases resulting in the death of young girls while giving birth, or due to maternal complications and this is unacceptable.

“What is more disheartening to note is that in most of these cases parents or close relatives are found at the center either as perpetrators or as facilitators of the abuse. I want to call upon all members to be responsible citizens, shun such a practice, and ensure that children are protected from all forms of abuse,” she said.

Ms Ndlovu said traditional and religious leaders are part of the most important influencers who shape social beliefs and practices and hence should take an active role in the find to end GBV. She applauded development partners that have partnered Government in rolling out GBV programmes. She implored partners to assist in establishment of a safe shelter to temporarily house survivors of gender based violence in the district.

Ms Ndlovu urged men and boys to champion the protection of women and girls.

The Government of Zimbabwe remains committed to ending GBV and efforts are being put in place to ensure that comprehensive prevention and response services are available to everyone.

The new Marriages Act Chapter 5:17 outlaws child marriages by setting the age of marriage at 18 and criminalising child marriages. The minimum mandatory sentencing for convicted rape perpetrators has been set at 15 years, a great stride towards justice delivery.

Government has also put in place policy measures and strategies to respond to child marriages. Under the education sector, a policy has been set to ensure that girls remain in school even after falling pregnant.

