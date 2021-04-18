Hadebe rescues club

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

TOWERING Zimbabwean defender Teenage Hadebe scored his first goal in Turkey to help his relegation-threatened Yeni Malatyaspor to a 1-0 win over Alanyaspor.

Hadebe, who moved to Turkey from South African Premiership side Kaizer Chiefs in the 2019/20 season, chose a perfect time to score at a time his team is fighting for survival.

The goal by the Makokoba-bred footie against fifth-placed Alanyaspor moved Malatyaspor two places up the ladder from 16th to 14th.

Malatyaspor are now four points above relegation, with 37 points from 33 outings.

Hadebe dedicated his goal to his late mother and his wife.

“Everything I do I dedicate to you mummy . . . Thank you for the crucial goal and not forgetting the queen. It’s a birthday present,” wrote Hadebe on Twitter.

Hadebe’s goal ended his team’s 13-game winless streak and the encounter was also his second game since returning from suspension.

Hadebe had missed his team’s matches 3-1 away loss to Istanbul Basaksehir and the 1-1 home draw with giants Fenerbache after picking up a red card.

He had been red-carded on March 20 in his team’s 2-2 draw against Gaziantep FK.

With games coming thick and fast, Malatyaspor, who went into the weekend game just a point above the drop zone, will now face relegation threatened BB Erzurumpsor, who are in 19th place on Thursday.

Hadebe’s side is facing a real fight for their survival, but the Zimbabwean is confident they will survive the chop.

“We’re still fighting. We’re taking each game as it comes. Of course, it’s nice and wonderful to score an important goal, but it’s all about teamwork,” Hadebe said. – @ZililoR