Harare author to launch book in Bulawayo

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

HARARE-based author Consolata Kapuya is headed to Bulawayo for the launch of her second book titled, “I Am Authentic” on April 15 at Coach Emmah Incorporation Suite, LAPF House.

Her debut book, “Princess to My Daddy” fosters the idea of women empowering each other with the purpose of winning in their God given purpose.

Kapuya told Chronicle Showbiz that her book is a motivational piece, conscientising people of the importance of inner belief.

“This book is about authenticity, encouraging individuals to unlock their original self; God created and tapping into His mind in order to maximise their potential showing their best, most authentic selves in achieving their God-given assignment whether in ministry, career, business, relationships, marriages, leadership, dressing and worship in the great Almighty.

“As one finds their authenticity the primary concern should be to unleash one’s originality. Being unapologetically true to oneself, not answerable or giving the world an explanation of your appearance; if a question is asked, it is how they can partner with you to propel your agenda of changing the world!” she said.

At the launch, Pastor A. Chirume, Takudzwa Masapa, Unika, Carl Maswoswa and Master Coach Emmah Kasukuwere will be in attendance.

Kapuya, a B.Tech degree in Computer Science holder boasts of a solid track record of having hosted several physical and virtual conversations. She is an award-winning certified Life Coach specialising in Confidence and Purpose Coaching.

Her journey began when she was invited to Woman Evolve (W.E) TV with famous American Bishop, author, and filmmaker TD Jakes’ daughter Sarah. Jakes passed the microphone to Kapuya to affirm her identity while she had her own fears about herself. To her, this was a milestone in getting her story heard on a global platform.

Kapuya doesn’t believe in comparison but thinks a person must carve their own path.

“When you find yourself falling into the comparison trap, always remember the moment that God called you, remember the atmosphere you were in, the promise that He gave you, and the vision He gave you. That moment was for you, nothing in this world mattered, but to just hear from God and run with his instruction”

There is a need for a guide in navigating people’s mindsets in the jaws of societal discrimination and criticism which is what this book talks about thus an event not to miss,” she said. – @MbuleloMpofu