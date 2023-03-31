ZTA, bikers converge in Masvingo

Peter Matika, Online Desk

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority in partnership with Titaniums Bikers is headed for Masvingo to attend the Great Zimbabwe Bikers Rally that started today and runs until Sunday.

ZTA is promoting the MeetInZim Campaign in a bid to promote MICE Tourism.

Bikers from Botswana, Namibia, Mozambique, South Africa, and Zimbabwe are all converging in the town for the 7th edition of the Bikers Rally.

Over 400 bikers are expected to attend the three-day-long event.

More to follow…