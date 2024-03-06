‘Heal with Me’ conference to inspire inclusion and confidence among women

Sipepisiwe Moyo

On March 16, Mercy Matsika, alongside Ladies of Substance, will host a women’s empowerment conference under the banner, “Heal with Me”.

The venue for this impactful event is yet to be announced, targeting women from diverse backgrounds, including businesswomen, executives, university students, and recent graduates. The primary focus is to foster mutual empowerment among participants.

Mercy Matsika, the therapist and CEO of Megafest group, will lead the conference.

Reflecting on the event’s purpose, she shared, “Eight years ago, I initiated a movement aimed at empowering women to achieve self-sufficiency. Since then, we have witnessed numerous success stories of women who have established thriving businesses through our organisation.”

She said the ‘Heal with Me’ conference aims to rebuild women’s self-confidence that may have been affected by past hurts, trauma, or disappointments.

“A lot happens in life, and we have to learn to get up and rebuild again,” said Matsika.

The conference will feature speakers such as Chaplain Phiri from Harare, motivational speaker and businessman Arthur Evans, and event coordinator Coach M Jangira. The diverse topics to be covered will include personal healing, business insights, and motivational guidance.

Matsika advised women to proactively prepare for life’s challenges.

“I do not advise women to wait for events such as a partner losing their job, passing away, or a divorce before taking action. With business, it is always better to start when you are in your right mind because it needs market research and identifying market gaps rather than doing it just to survive or to escape a situation,” she urged.

Taking place in March, coinciding with International Women’s Month under the theme ‘Inspire Inclusion’, Matsika emphasised the importance of inspiring others to understand and value women’s inclusion.

She believes that forging a better world begins with creating a sense of belonging, relevance, and empowerment for women. Thus, the conference aims to prepare women for inclusion and effectiveness by addressing past hurts.