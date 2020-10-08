Highlanders launch campaign to spread breast cancer awareness

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have introduced the Soccer4Her campaign aimed at spreading breast cancer awareness.

Every October, people all over the world show their support for people affected by cancer.

Bosso communications officer Ronald Moyo said football had a role to play in the fight against breast cancer.

“As a club, we realised that despite the fact that football is a family sport, it has not been an accommodative space for women,” said Moyo.

He said the club had a big role to play in spreading breast cancer awareness in society.

“This is something we can’t ignore anymore if the sport is to grow. But as Highlanders, we are not only looking at this from football perspective because we are more than a football club. We don’t exist in a vacuum. We don’t exist in isolation, but we exist within society and our growth is dependent on that particular society. So this problem is due to various reasons and factors, and most of those reasons can be best understood through engaging society.”

He said the club decided to engage women’s organisations such as Amakhosikazi Media, Youth for Innovation, Young Women’s Alliance and their partners Arenel to find answers to this problem.

“It’s a campaign whose main objective is to make football in general, and Highlanders in particular, a friendly environment for women. We hope for active social involvement because the solution lies within society,” Moyo said.