Highlanders recall loan players

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have recalled 22-year-old winger Daniel Msendami from loan to join the first team.

Msendami, a product of Highlanders’ development side, has been on loan at third-placed Central Soccer League (CSL) side Vubachikwe. His promotion to the first team has been overdue, with his former juniors’ teammates Andrew Mbeba and Archiford Faira already playing for the first team.

Besides Msendami, Highlanders announced on Thursday the promotion of defender Nigel Ncube (19) and defensive midfielder Mason Mushore (20) from their developmental side Bosso 90.

Ncube has gone through all the club’s junior age-groups teams, while Mushore joined Bosso 90 from Northern Region Division One Soccer League side, Golden Eagles, playing four games in the Zifa Southern region Division One Soccer League before the latest development.

Mushore had played under Highlanders’ assistant coach Joel Luphahla at Golden Eagles and links up with his former gaffer in the senior team.

