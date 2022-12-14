Highlanders sign ‘Kung-Fu Panda’

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club have announced 21-year-old FC Talen Vision tear-away winger Calvin “Kung-Fu Panda” Chigonero will be joining them on a season’s loan.

The exciting athlete, who can play as a winger or outright striker, is a proven goal scorer who scored 17 goals from open play in the just ended Zifa Southern Region Division One League where the Lizwe Sweswe-coached Talen Vision finished third. He was just two goals behind the league’s top goal scorer, Stanson Khanye of Quality Foods who scored 19 goals.

Not only is Chigonero endowed with the ability to dribble but also has an incredible eye for goal as evidenced by his goals tally last season.

Highlanders have been tracking his progress in the duration of the first division league.

“We are pleased to announce that 21-year-old Calvin “Kung-Fu Panda” Chigonero will be joining Highlanders FC on a season loan from Talen Vision FC,” wrote Highlanders.

Kung Fu Panda, as Chigonero is affectionately known, played for Mpumelelo FC in the Zifa Bulawayo Provincial Juniors League from 2013 to 2017. He played for Chiwororo the next year and found his way to Talen Vision after the Covid-19 break where he excelled under Sweswe.

Chigonero becomes the latest addition to the Highlanders squad after Gillian Nyathi who was promoted from the Bosso90 developmental side. Nyathi was arguably Bosso90’s best player last season. He is good at breaking up attacks but his major strength is passing range and close ball control.

He can also be used as a central defender because of his huge body frame. He will battle for a place in the starting line up with the likes of Nqobizitha Masuku, Darlington Mukuli, Mason Mushore and Adrian Silla.