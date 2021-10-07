Highlanders yet to pay players even with Sakunda Holdings deal intact

The Chronicle
Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter
Highlanders’ players still haven’t received their salaries despite the club securing a lucrative sponsorship deal with Sakunda Holdings about three weeks ago.
Details have emerged that the delay could have been caused by a list of 65 employees Bosso submitted to the energy company, which was sent back for verification after some anomalies were detected.
Bosso rivals, Dynamos who are also recipients of a lucrative Sakunda Holdings sponsorship, paid their players on time.
Highlanders’ players were last paid in May.
A club official said the players are like to be paid on Thursday.
