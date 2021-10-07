Highlanders yet to pay players even with Sakunda Holdings deal intact

Highlanders chairman Johnfat Sibanda receives the sponsorship cheque from Sakunda Holdings representative Everton Mlalazi as Minister of Youth, Sport, Art and Recreation, Kirsty Coventry looks on

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Highlanders’ players still haven’t received their salaries despite the club securing a lucrative sponsorship deal with Sakunda Holdings about three weeks ago.

Details have emerged that the delay could have been caused by a list of 65 employees Bosso submitted to the energy company, which was sent back for verification after some anomalies were detected.

Bosso rivals, Dynamos who are also recipients of a lucrative Sakunda Holdings sponsorship, paid their players on time.

Highlanders’ players were last paid in May.

A club official said the players are like to be paid on Thursday.

More details to follow….

 

 

 

