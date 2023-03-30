Hockey Association of Zimbabwe thanks sponsors

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

A COUPLE of weeks after the completion of the 2023 Africa Junior Cup (AJC), the Hockey Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) is continuing showing appreciation to sponsors who made their trip to Egypt a possibility.

Both Zimbabwe men and women Under-21 sides competed in the tournament which was held in the city of Ismailia in the North African country after receiving sponsorship from various companies and individuals.

Faced with financial challenges, some companies chipped in to sponsor players and made sure that their dreams became a reality. Some of the institutions that assisted players include Bamm Stationers, PCD Pharmaceutical & Chemical Distributors, The Savvy Traveller, KDV Bedding, UMA Accounting, Novela trading and Top Deck Bricks, PCD Pharmaceutical & Chemical Distributors, Chicken Inn and Husqvarna, Smart Building Solutions and Barons Motor Spares among others.

Through their Facebook page, the HAZ has been thanking the sponsors for their support to players such as girls’ vice-captain, Khanyisile Mzizi, Athina Panashe Mujiba, Tadiwanashe Kamusewu, Natasha Muwani, Taboka Manyalo, Ray Royce Sibanda, Johan Nel, Chelsey Hares and many others.

“We are so grateful for all the support we have received from our community. Thank you!” HAZ posted on their Facebook.

Zimbabwe women managed to book their place to the Junior World Cup which will be held in Santiago, Chile in December after securing second place in the four-team tournament. Zimbabwe won two matches and lost one to finish with six points, three points behind South Africa who won all their matches.

It was, however, not a good tournament for the men’s team as they failed to book their ticket to the World Cup after finishing at the bottom of the standings. The men’s team lost all the three matches they played in the championship. – @brandon_malvin