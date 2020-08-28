Hoteliers offer discounts to entice domestic clients

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

PLAYERS in the hotel industry are offering discounted room rates to clients in an effort to lure domestic travellers amid subdued international arrivals due to Covid-19 restrictions.

This comes as Government and the hospitality industry have for months been engaging on how to capacitate domestic tourism in the wake of unprecedented closure to international tourism due to travel bans caused by Covid-19.

The desire to revamp the sector has seen President Mnangagwa recently launching the National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy in Victoria Falls to mark a restart of the tourism industry with reopening of the rainforest.

The tourism and hospitality industry is one of the key foreign currency earners in Zimbabwe and employs thousands of people along the value chain, albeit job losses that have taken place due to Covid-19.

Government has implored players in the industry to revisit its pricing model to make it affordable to locals.

The industry is, however, imploring Government to lift intercity travel restrictions and also improve fuel supply to allow free travelling for potential clients.

In an effort to attract clients, some hotels and lodges countrywide have started offering discounted rates, some up to end of the year.

For instance, Ingwe Pan in Mana Pools and Detema Strings in Hwange are charging US$170 per person per night including meals, teas and activities but excluding parks fees and transfers.

In a statement, Nguni Lodge in Victoria Falls said it was running specials for local travellers.

“Join us and experience the beauty and tranquillity of a home away from home in Victoria Falls. We are currently running a Zimbabwean resident special of US$50 per person per night and this rate includes breakfast. We welcome you to experience all that Victoria Falls has to offer with us.”

Upmarket Batonka Guest Lodge has also reduced its room charges to US$60 from around US$200.

“Victoria Falls still thunders and the beautiful national parks await, so why not come and unwind at Batonka Guest Lodge, Victoria Falls.

“Our incredible local special of $60 per person sharing with breakfast included is now on and valid until 30 November 2020,” said the hotel in a statement.

Lodges and hotel rooms currently range between US$50 to US$120 per person, down from between US$100 and US$300.

Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) Victoria Falls chapter chair Mr Anald Musonza said a majority of players in the country’s resort town had come up with discounted rates.

He said the situation was still dire as hotels and lodges’ occupancy is still low because of lack of clients.

“We are getting clients but numbers are still very small given the capacities of hotels and lodges in Victoria Falls. Our plea is to get intercity travel opened to allow free travel. We hope the increased recovery rate of 80 percent will give confidence to domestic tourists,” he said.

The situation is the same countrywide, with occupancy still very low, HAZ national vice-president Mr Farai Chimba said.

“There has been mixed fortunes for players with slow uptake for the majority due to inter-city travel restrictions. The main beneficiaries have been those hosting small groups and special interest events.

“Our outlook is in that as Covid-19 cases subside, a review will come soon allowing free movement and grow numbers and allow more players to open and resume business,” he said.

Mr Chimba said reopening of activities will play a huge role as this will offer travellers more reason to visit destinations with a variety of options.

Currently, only the rainforest is open with a variety of other activities still under lockdown. Employers Association for Tourism and Safari Operators (EATSO) national president Mr Clement Mukwasi said industry performance was still insignificant.

“We are excited about the reopening but we are still on ground zero because of restrictions on intercity travels. The reopening will yield results only when free movement is allowed and business operating hours are extended. Activities are still prohibited and we hope they will be allowed to open them soon while intercity and international border opening is what will breathe life into the industry again.

“All companies have revised their rates but there is no co-ordinated approach on how the formulas should work,” said Mr Mukwasi.

He appealed to Government to also open public service transport so operators can be able to carry clients in their tourism vehicles whose movement is currently restricted. — @ncubeleon.