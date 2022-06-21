House, Kwaito Movement cascades kasi to kasi

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

IF you missed the inaugural House, Kwaito Movement that was held in Bulawayo last month, then you don’t have to worry as the event is set to cascade down to suburbs around the city starting next month.

Dubbed House, Kwaito Movement Kasi to Kasi tour, one of the biggest suburbs in Bulawayo, Cowdray Park will become the host of the debut tour. The event will be held on July 3 at Cowdray Park Terminus.

It will be headlined by Boocy, Skaiva, Tebza, Mawiza, Novuyo Seagirl, Mzistozz Mfanafuthi, DJ Sida and Can’t Get Music. The host will be Sipho Mercent Nyathi.

Said Dab Three Events director Archford Hadebe: “We want to do kasi tours whereby those that can’t afford to get to the CBD for shows can get a chance to watch these shows near their places of residence.

“This will also help us bridge the gap between fans and artistes. We wish to host these shows in a lot of suburbs and are calling on interested individuals and companies to sponsor us.” – @mthabisi_mthire