How Empire series inspired local to venture into music

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Famous American musical drama TV series, Empire inspired up-and-coming musician Thabiso Nicholas Sibanda aka Nic Lyon to venture into the creative sector professionally.

Nic Lyon said the script of the series gave him a much-needed insight into the business aspects revolving around the music sector.

“As I watched the Empire series, I began to analyse the process of making music hence I saw it fit for me to try it out also. By that time, I’d switched from loving house music to loving hip-hop. As I got more interested in making music, I started making beats and writing lyrics. Then one thing led to the other and I fell in love with making music,” he said.

He developed a love for music when he was 10 years.

“It was the viral house music at that time that made me enjoy music. The likes of Professor, Big Nuz and Oksido. That music made other people dance, but for me, it gave me an inspiration, passion and love to just listen to it and enjoy the way it was beautifully crafted,” he said.

Nic Lyon said he is now working on an EP which will detail his love of music.

“This EP is titled Genesis: Right at the Beginning” and it has two components. Side A consists of remakes of old-school music that inspired me and has four songs. Side B consists of four songs and these are original makes,” he said.

Nic Lyon said his greatest achievement in his career has been appearing at the Hip-Hop Power Sessions last year. The sessions conducted at the Red Cafe were aimed at promoting up-and-coming rappers.