How to vote for the Nama People’s Choice Award: A guide for fans

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

THE National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) have announced the nominees for the People’s Choice Award, a special category that gives the public the opportunity to show their support and appreciation for their favourite local artistes.

The nominees were selected by the public last month, and they include Holy Ten, Voltz JT, Saintfloew, Mai Khirifordhi, and Winky D. Mai Khirifordhi, a popular social media personality, is hoping to win the award for the second time in a row.

To vote for your preferred artiste, simply dial *788*444# on any of the mobile networks: Econet, NetOne, or Telecel.

The winner of the People’s Choice Award will be revealed at the Nama22 ceremony, which will take place on February 24 at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo.

Tinashe Kitchen, the director of Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC), the organisers of the Nama, emphasised the uniqueness of this award, saying that it allows the general public to play a crucial role in selecting and celebrating their preferred artiste.

