Hwange unit 7 and 8 completion charms locals

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

THE completion of the US$1,5 billion Hwange Power Station Unit 7 and 8 expansion projects has excited locals in the coal mining town where stakeholders say they are already feeling the positive impact of the investment before its official commissioning by President Mnangagwa tomorrow.

The formal commissioning event would be a milestone event for the 600MW capacity project facilitated by the Second Republic as part of its bold steps to address the country’s power challenges and boost productivity.

President Mnangagwa officiated at the ground-breaking ceremony for the project on June 28, 2018 and despite the Covid-19 outbreak, which affected progress, the project is now complete, with Unit 7 passing all tests last week and Unit 8 supplying the grid consistently but still to undergo final tests.

The coming onstream of the two units has significantly reduced load shedding across the country. The Hwange expansion project is the country’s biggest energy investment project since independence in 1980 and among the largest energy projects in Africa in the past two decades.

As owners of this national asset, the Hwange community is the biggest beneficiary after more than 3 000 locals were employed during construction works and the provision of key supplies.

Greater Whange Residents Trust coordinator, Mr Fidelis Chima said the whole community was excited following completion of the project.

“The thermal power station expansion project is a huge development that has created thousands of jobs for locals and improved availability electricity across the country,” he said.

“Everyone is happy that load shedding will soon be a thing of the past and can’t wait for the commissioning,” said Mr Chima.

He said the local community was already enjoying the immediate benefits of the project but expect more.

“We have those that were living near the plant who have to be moved to prevent being affected by coal-related risks and they need to obtain value from their relocation,” said Mr Chima.

Commenting on the project impact, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo said his province was a major beneficiary of the Second Republic’s major projects.

He said preparations for the commissioning of the Hwange expansion project were progressing well.

“We are busy preparing and we are more than ready as a province for the President to come and commission Unit 7 and 8 on Thursday. Everything is on course and teams are busy on the ground,” said Minister Moyo.

“This is a huge project, which has immense ripple effects on all sectors of the economy and Matabeleland North is proud to be the host of such big projects. There are huge benefits coming through various projects by the Second Republic in all sectors.

“With this commissioning, there will be no load shedding and even agriculture production will increase while clinics that have been built by this Government will also get connected to the grid,” said Minister Moyo.

Energy and Power Development Permanent Secretary Dr Gloria Magombo is on record saying Zimbabwe is steadily moving towards energy sufficiency and will eventually export excess power to other countries.

In recent months, Zimbabwe has been enjoying increased power generation as a result of output from Unit 7 and 8.