I can see future gems: Legendary Siyachitema

Perpetua Siyachitema

THE inaugural Perpetua Siyachitema Netball Tournament got off to a good start at White City Stadium today with 16 teams taking part.

Siyachitema was the captain of the senior national netball team that finished eighth in the 2019 World Cup at Liverpool.

“It’s been a busy day, the tournament was successful, we real had a lot of fun. I feel I managed to inspire a girl or two. I can see future Gems,” said Siyachitema.

The tournament attracted 12 women’s teams and four men’s.

Pool A

✅ZRP Byo 14 Sobukhazi 07

✅03 Queens 09 Screaming Divas 18

✅03 Queens 09 ZRP Byo 15

;✅Sobukhazi 06 Screaming Divas 07

✅03 Queens 09 Sobukhazi 18

✅ZRP Byo 14 Screaming Divas 09

Pool B

✅ Sparrows 30 Ntabazinduna ZRP 02

✅Maphisa 29 Old Nic 09

✅Ntabazinduna ZRP 06 Old Nic 21

✅Sparrows 22 Maphisa 06

✅Maphisa 21 Ntabazinduna ZRP 09

✅ Sparrows 28 Old Nic 07

Pool C

✅Freestars 11 Byo Stars 20

✅Freestars 17 Leopard Stars 07

✅Byo Stars 25 Leopard Stars 09

Quarter Finals

✅Byo Stars 24 Screaming Divas 13

✅Sparrows 26 Sobukhazi 11

✅Freestars 09 Maphisa 18

ZRP Byo 16 Ntabazinduna ZRP 09

Semi- Finals

✅Sparrows 21 Maphisa 07

✅ZRP Byo 14 Byo Stars 15

Final

Sparrows 16 Byo Stars 15

Bronze

ZRP Byo