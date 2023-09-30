  • Today Sat, 30 Sep 2023

I can see future gems: Legendary Siyachitema

Perpetua Siyachitema

THE inaugural Perpetua Siyachitema Netball Tournament got off to a good start at White City Stadium today with 16 teams taking part.

Siyachitema was the captain of the senior national netball team that finished eighth in the 2019 World Cup at Liverpool.

“It’s been a busy day, the tournament was successful, we real had a lot of fun. I feel I managed to inspire a girl or two. I can see future Gems,” said Siyachitema.

The tournament attracted 12 women’s teams and four men’s.

Pool A

ZRP Byo 14 Sobukhazi 07

03 Queens 09 Screaming Divas 18

03 Queens 09 ZRP Byo 15

;Sobukhazi 06 Screaming Divas 07

03 Queens 09 Sobukhazi 18

ZRP Byo 14 Screaming Divas 09

 Pool B

Sparrows 30 Ntabazinduna ZRP 02

Maphisa 29 Old Nic 09

Ntabazinduna ZRP 06 Old Nic 21

Sparrows 22 Maphisa 06

Maphisa 21 Ntabazinduna ZRP 09

Sparrows 28 Old Nic 07

 Pool C

Freestars 11 Byo Stars 20

Freestars 17 Leopard Stars 07

Byo Stars 25 Leopard Stars 09

 Quarter Finals

Byo Stars 24 Screaming Divas 13

Sparrows 26 Sobukhazi 11

Freestars 09 Maphisa 18

ZRP Byo 16 Ntabazinduna ZRP 09

 Semi- Finals

Sparrows 21 Maphisa 07

ZRP Byo 14 Byo Stars 15

 Final

Sparrows 16 Byo Stars 15

 Bronze

ZRP Byo

