I’m disappointed: Bosso coach

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS head coach Mandla Mpofu insists the incentives promised to the players by principal sponsor Sakunda Holdings ahead of their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie with Cranborne Bullets at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday had no bearing on the result and performance.

The two sides played to a two-all stalemate in a tightly contested encounter, with Bosso coming from 0-2 down.

Highlanders and Dynamos players had each been promised US$200 for a win in their weekend matches.

The move by Sakunda Holdings was motivated by the need to gear up the players ahead of their clash in the President’s Independence Trophy they will contest at Barbourfields Stadium as part of the main Independence Day celebrations on Monday next week.

Dynamos also played to a stalemate against Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab on Saturday, with neither team finding the target.

Bosso had a poor start to the game against Cranborne Bullets, with the side not only conceding early, but letting the visitors go past their rearguard twice in two minutes.

Tapiwa Chibunyu thrust the visitors into the lead after 10 minutes and two minutes later, Brian Muzondiwa doubled the soldiers’ lead, taking advantage of sloppy defending by Chrispen Ncube to slot the ball past stranded goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda.

Adrian Silla pulled one back for Bosso in the 34th minute before Lynoth Chikuhwa scored the equaliser 15 minutes before full time. Mpofu was left disappointed with the result.

“These are two points dropped. We were sloppy from the start. I wasn’t happy. I am disappointed,” Mpofu said.

“Even if tomorrow you are promised a million, you can still lose the match. It’s football. I thought they wanted to win it, especially looking at the fighting spirit that they put in. They tried their best. On a good day we could have found the winner, but Mbongeni Ndlovu failed to convert.

“However, you have to admire his courage because he plays at left-back and found himself in the opposite number’s box and had a good chance.

“There was pressure, yes, but we cannot say there was pressure because there were bonuses. I think the boys fought to come back from behind.”

Sakunda Holdings recently revealed plans to fund a European expedition for the Highlanders and Dynamos management, which will see each team visiting three clubs of their choice for learning purposes.

The energy giants last year announced a US$5.3 million sponsorship deal for the two clubs to cater for players’ salaries and bonuses as well as signing on fees.

Should any of the two teams win the league, the sponsor will reward them with US$200 000 prize money, and a further US$150 000 for use in the Caf Champions League should the current ban on Zifa be lifted.

– innocentskizoe