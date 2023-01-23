Improved efficiencies set to boost Sable Chemicals’ output

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

FERTILISER producer, Sable Chemicals, expects improved efficiencies from the ongoing plant rehabilitation works to increase production capacity this year as it seeks to recover from subdued performance in 2022.

The Kwekwe-based company is retooling its plant after securing a US$11 million loan fund from Africa Export and Import Bank (Afreximbank) in 2021.

Prior to that, the factory had been operating below capacity hence the ongoing refurbishment exercise, which is expected to be complete by December this year.

Post-refurbishment, Sable Chemicals is expected to produce about 200 000 tons up from 50 000 tons of Ammonium Nitrate. The boost in output is set to increase the company’s capacity to meet domestic fertiliser demand while positioning the country to trim historic reliance on imports.

According to management, the company is looking forward to resuming operations anytime this month as it gears for improved production ahead of the 2023 winter cropping season.

Chief operating officer, Mr Morgan Chinoda, told Business Chronicle that production is expected to significantly improve in 2023 and beyond.

“Production of AN fertiliser at the Sable Chemicals plant in 2022 was below target owing to various factors that included extensive plant rehabilitation works, supply chain disruptions that were beyond the company’s control, and working capital constraints,” he said.

However, with assistance from the Government, and local and regional financial institutions, Mr Chinoda said production is now expected to resume at a larger scale.

“As Sable, we work towards optimal production and increased contribution to meeting the national requirements for AN fertiliser. We received support from the Government and financial institutions, which enabled us to undergo a massive rehabilitation exercise, which is almost complete now.”

Revitalising the local fertiliser industry is part of the Government’s measures to accelerate the implementation of the Five-Year Fertiliser Import Substitution Roadmap (2020 up to 2024).

With increased capacity, Sable Chemicals is set to create more employment, which will be complemented by its diversification programme that will see the company venturing into dairy production, as well as the establishment of a 400MW solar energy generation plant to power its electrolysis plant, and sanitiser manufacturing.

The company has 300 workers.