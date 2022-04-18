Breaking News
IN PICTURES: Uhuru celebrations at Barbourfields Stadium

18 Apr, 2022 - 13:04 0 Views
0 Comments
IN PICTURES: Uhuru celebrations at Barbourfields Stadium President Mnangagwa lights up the Independence Torch

The Chronicle

By Tawanda Mudimu

HISTORY was made in Bulawayo today as the city, for the first time since 1980, hosted the country’s main Independence celebrations at Barbourfields Stadium in line with the Second Republic’s devolution and decentralisation thrust.

President Mnangagwa inspects the parade

The Independence Day celebrations are being held under the theme: “[email protected] 42 — Leaving no one and no place behind.”

President Mnangagwa marches past the parade

 

In the past, Independence Day celebrations were held in Harare.

For the first time Bulawayo hosted the main Independence celebrations

Thousands of Zimbabweans are gathered at the iconic football field for the momentous event that has been spiced up by entertainment from schoolchildren, musicians, Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service drills, among others.

The First Family at the State House in the morning

President Mnangagwa presided over the celebrations and delivered the keynote address.

President Mnangagwa delivers the keynote address

