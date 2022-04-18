IN PICTURES: Uhuru celebrations at Barbourfields Stadium

By Tawanda Mudimu

HISTORY was made in Bulawayo today as the city, for the first time since 1980, hosted the country’s main Independence celebrations at Barbourfields Stadium in line with the Second Republic’s devolution and decentralisation thrust.

The Independence Day celebrations are being held under the theme: “[email protected] 42 — Leaving no one and no place behind.”

In the past, Independence Day celebrations were held in Harare.

Thousands of Zimbabweans are gathered at the iconic football field for the momentous event that has been spiced up by entertainment from schoolchildren, musicians, Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service drills, among others.

President Mnangagwa presided over the celebrations and delivered the keynote address.