Infrastructure, Built Environment Conference officially opened

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

MINISTER of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, Judith Ncube, says the inaugural Africa Infrastructure and Built Environment Conference and Exhibition, (AfriConfex 2022), which ends today in in Bulawayo, is a noble initiative that has potential to foster economic and industrial growth in line with the National Development Strategy One (NSD1).

Transport and Infrastructure Development Deputy Minister Mike Madiro officially opened the two-day exhibition, which is running under the theme: “Solid Foundation. Stronger Future. – Exploring Linkages in the Infrastructure Value Chain”.

Speaking during the official opening, Minister Ncube said the expo serves as a platform for sharing experiences and strategies and how collectively funding, taxation and policy framework practices for creating a conducive construction industry policy framework can be addressed.

“As Bulawayo province, we feel honored to host this inaugural conference where various business players in the infrastructure and built environment are gathered to come up with sustainable recommendations aimed at leap frogging the sector,” she said.

The minister also said the conference provided an interactive platform and a distinct opportunity for knowledge exchange, business expansion, networking and learning with a hyper-focus on developments in the construction, infrastructure and entire built environment.

“As Bulawayo metropolitan we recognize this conference as a remarkable initiative that will foster economic and industrial growth in line with our Economic blue print, the National Development Strategy One (NSD 1) and His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde E.D Mnangagwa’s vision of making Zimbabwe an upper middle economy by 2030,” she said.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) scooped the gold medal for the best exhibition stand while the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe and the Airport’s Company of Zimbabwe won silver and bronze respectively.