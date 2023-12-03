  • Today Sun, 03 Dec 2023

Isaac Mpofu finishes 24th in Valencia Marathon

Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe long distance runner Isaac Mpofu (centre) finished 24th in the Valencia Marathon run this morning in the Spanish city where he clocked 2 hours 07 38 seconds. Its a third consecutive sub 2 hours 10 minutes time by the former Tinde Secondary School pupil.

