It’s all systems go for Uhuru celebrations

Chronicle Writers

ALL is set for Independence Day commemorations in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces today while the main celebrations will be held in Mt Darwin, Mashonaland Central province.

This is the second time that the main Independence Day celebrations are being held outside Harare and the first to be held in a rural area.

The celebrations being held under the theme: “Zim @43: Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo/Ilizwe Lakhiwa Ngabanikazi balo, mark 43 years since the union Jack came down and replaced by the Zimbabwean flag.

In Bulawayo the commemorations return to White City Stadium as Matabeleland North moves the provincial celebrations to Umguza district for the first time in line with Government’s decentralisation policy.

Matabeleland North normally holds the provincial commemorations in Lupane town.

In Matabeleland South the celebrations will be held at the traditional venue, Phelandaba Stadium in Gwanda.

In the Midlands province the celebrations will be held at Mkoba Stadium in Gweru.

Last year Bulawayo played host to the national commemorations that were held at Barbourfields Stadium.

A Chronicle news crew observed members of the Zimbabwe National Army, Zimbabwe Republic Police and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services conducting rehearsals at White City ahead of today’s event.

Their drills had started to attract residents proving that the country was already in the Independence Day commemorations mood.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretary Mr Paul Nyoni said everything was set for the celebrations.

“We are going back to White City after we hosted the national commemorations last year at Barbourfields Stadium. This time it’s the provincial event so we are going to hold the commemorations at White City Stadium,” said Mr Nyoni.

He said the programme started last night with Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, other provincial leaders and residents attending the Independence Ball at Large City Hall to raise funds for the less privileged.

Mr Nyoni said this year’s independence theme resonates with the Second Republic’s development philosophy that the country can only be developed by its citizens.

“The theme is appropriate because at the end of the day you can’t subcontract the building of your own country. You are the stakeholder, citizen, employer/employee you must take part in its building. That is what is happening and that is what the New Dispensation is encouraging,” said Mr Nyoni.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo recently said hosting the event outside the provincial capital Lupane is in line with the Second Republic’s thrust of devolution and decentralisation.

“We are rotating our districts and this year the event will be held in Umguza at Nyamandlovu Business Centre. We decided to follow in the footsteps of His Excellency President Mnangagwa and we had to start with Umguza and Binga will host next year’s provincial celebrations,” said Minister Moyo.

It is expected that Bubi and Tsholotsho districts due to their proximity to Umguza, will be part of the provincial celebrations.

Hwange, Lupane, Binga and Nkayi are expected to hold their district commemorations separately in line with Government’s agenda of bringing events closer to communities. Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Abedinico Ncube said it was all systems go for Uhuru commemorations and urged people to come in their numbers.

Minister Ncube said while the provincial commemorations will be held in Gwanda, the celebrations have been cascaded to districts in line with the devolution agenda.

“As Matabeleland South we are ready to join the rest of the nation in celebrating our Independence Day. Various organising committees have been busy with preparations to ensure that the day is a success,” said Minister Ncube.

“We have also engaged various partners who have helped us to mobilise resources. I would like to urge all those in Gwanda to ensure that they make their way to Phelandaba Stadium.”

Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretary Mr Abiot Maronge said the province sent people to attend the national celebrations in Mt Darwin.

“We are so pleased with the progress of preparations for the independence celebration at Mkoba Stadium tomorrow. The response from the corporate world and all other stakeholders was overwhelming.

“We organised buses to ferry some people to the main event in Mt Darwin where the President will officiate,” said Mr Maronge.

He said the province will also host commemorations at district level to enable those who live far away from the provincial capital to also join in the celebrations.

Several groups are expected to provide entertainment to thousands who are expected to converge at the different centres for the Uhuru celebrations.