Jacaranda Music Festival a resounding success

Mthabisi Tshuma in Harare

THE three-day Stanbic Jacaranda Music Festival was a success, with performers giving it their all. Everything was flawless, including the venue choice, stage setup, artist management, time management, security, food stalls, and entertainment.

Everyone there would attest to how the festival has changed over the years, demonstrating the ability of Zimbabwe to hold such widely recognized festivals.

The well-organised event, which began on Friday with a respectable turnout, brought people to Harare from all across the country for the two-day celebration.

The Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Music Business Meeting, held over two days last week at The Venue in Avondale, Harare, set the mood for the celebration. The meeting served as a forum for systems administration, instruction, and the exchange of business information. The meeting’s featured subject matter expert was renowned South African singer-songwriter Yvonne Chaka.

Murumba Pitch, a South African artist, performed brilliantly on Friday to replace colleague Daliwonga, who was unable to attend due to health difficulties.

Tamy Moyo, a singer, demonstrated that she has improved like wine with a standout performance that elicited sing-alongs from the audience.

Afro pop, Amapiano, Afro jazz, urban grooves, and imbube were among the many genres that were belted on Saturday.

Legendary Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Zami Faku, Black Motion, Selmor Mtukudzi, ExQ, Matthew Kaunda, Sylent Nqo, Dino Mudondo, Willom Tight, Samuel Cosmic, Norman Masamba, Samuel Cosmic, and King Her are among the musicians who performed on stage.

Bulawayo’s Vuyo Brown stole the show as she performed a polished act to cap off the evening. She shared the stage with the likes of Judith Sephuma, Sun-El Musician, American jazz band Birckhead, Gary Tight, Gwevedzi, Alexio Kawara, Ammara Brown and Ndlovu Youth Choir, among other acts.

After everything was said and done, the festival undoubtedly lived up to expectations.

