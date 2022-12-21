Jah Prayzah dates Kwekwe

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

KWEKWE fans are in for a treat this Friday as one of the finest musicians the country has ever produced, Jah Prayzah will descend on the city for a show.

Backed by his Third Generation Band, the musician is set to serenade his legion of fans with a show penciled for King Solomon’s Lifestyle Café. On the decks will be DJs Black Culture, Brian the CEO and Eddie B as well as Action Ngugie.

JP was last in Kwekwe in April when his fans braved the cold and drizzling weather and filled the same venue to the brim. The Friday show is expected to be no different with fan lovers expected to throng the venue.

Riding high with Paul Matavire’s rendition of ‘Ikhisimusi Sifikhile’, JP is set to officially ‘launch’ the festive mood in the mining town.

The café’s manager Shepherd Mupfudze said the show is a Christmas gift for Kwekwe fan lovers.

“We are proudly presenting a Christmas present for everybody who has been supporting us through the year. We’re bringing in one of the finest artists as a way of saying thanks to our fans for the support,” he said.

Mupfudze said all was in place for the show.

“Everything is set for the show and we’re expecting our patrons to come in numbers.”