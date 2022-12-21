Nizhe DeSoul ready to share stage with DJ Zinhle, Morda

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

HOUSE music muso Nizhe DeSoul has assured fans of his readiness to deliver when called upon as he gears for the DJ Zinhle and Morda All-White Party slated for later today at the BAC Leisure.

The Experimentals producer will be among the supporting acts who will include Victor Bravo, Slimza Wa Afrika, Crazy Dee, DJ Liz, DJ Gassy, DJ Wellyonz, DJ Uegy, DJ Star, DJ Nospa, Ras Obido and Umlungu Omnyama.

Nizhe DeSoul said his performance will coincide with his sixth annual Nizhe DeSoul & Friends show taking place at the same venue tomorrow afternoon.

“I’m ready to perform for music lovers at the show. It’ll be a doubleheader for me as the DJ Zinhle show will coincide with my sixth annual Nizhe DeSoul & Friends which was established in 2015. It’ll be a family type of event which starts at noon.

“There’ll be water games, beer games, jumping castles, braai, accessories, clothes and different stalls,” he said.

In 2018, Nizhe DeSoul publicly played an exclusive Amapiano set at his 4th annual Nizhe DeSoul & Friends, and little did he know that the genre would be among the most-loved in the city.

The DJ has been nominated for and won various local and international awards, headlined Big Worldwide (3 x Spring Fiesta JHB, MTN) Bushfire Fest (Swaziland), Vic Falls Carnival (Zimbabwe), 2018 NYE Shutdown (Botswana) and has played at numerous events locally. – @eMKlass_49