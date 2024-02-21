Jah Signal, Zoey and Macriss to rock Matabeleland

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

THIS weekend, Matabeleland region will be treated to a musical extravaganza by Zimdancehall star Jah Signal, dancer Zoey and artiste Macriss. The trio will perform at two venues, Palace Hotel in Bulawayo on Friday night and Pagomba Cafe in Beitbridge on Saturday night.

The Bulawayo show will be hosted by Mr Jaiva and the DJs on the decks will be DJ Ayaxx, DJ Mandoza and DJ Keitho. The Beitbridge show will have DJ Keitho, DJ Vic Gee and MC Kay One as the supporting acts.

Tapiwa Gandiwa, the organiser and bar owner, said the shows are meant to help people relax after a tough month.

“Usually the starting months of year are regarded as ones that are financially straining and we believe people are now catching up with their old ways thus we call them to come in numbers to wind down.

“As promised, this is a year to change the landscape of entertainment in the Matabeleland region thus the people from the area should expect more shows from our local and internationally acclaimed artistes,” said Gandiwa.

@mthabisi_mthire