Jazz Day at City Club

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

IT’S all about jazz this Sunday in the City of Kings as bands share the stage to show their musical mettle in commemoration of the International Jazz Day in style at the City Club.

Courtesy of the renowned Bulawayo Jazz and Whiskey Club, the show brings together five acts in what has been dubbed; “A gig that shuts down April through mature melodies.”

Drawn to perform on the day is a lineup of seasoned jazz outfits that include Mr Prince, Manzi A Moyo, George Phahlane, Penny Whistlers and Check Point. All these often leave crowds yearning for more in jazz music bars in the city, and they promise not to disappoint this Sunday.

A member of the Bulawayo Jazz and Whiskey Club organising committee, David “Diva” Kumbula said entrance will be free to ensure all jazz lovers converge in their numbers. He said they chose to celebrate the International Jazz Day at a venue that has for long represented maturity and is open to the revellers who love inspirational jazz music.

“There is no better place to celebrate the day than City Club. We as the Bulawayo Jazz and Whiskey Club would want to appreciate the work done by our jazz musicians. It is a celebration and a day to socialize and share notes on this great genre of music,” said Kumbula, who added they are also celebrating six years of the club’s existence.

“On the cast, we settled for Mr Prince, Manzi A Moyo, George Phahlane, Penny Whistlers and Check Point. But, this does not mean we will limit ourselves. We want to party more as jazz enthusiasts. It’s a jazz day and everything will be about jazz. Everyone is invited and entry is free.”

Kumbula said while the music is playing, there is going to a treat of traditional food and refreshments.

“We are at the City Club a place well known for quality service. The mature will understand the concept. Jazz music is the main course to be served but on the side there will be lots of traditional foods to satisfy the jazzy soul and plenty of drinks to quench the thirst,” he said.

As per norm, the Bulawayo Jazz and Whiskey Club will open invitations to up and coming jazz groups and solo musicians who would want to be part of celebrations.

“Jazz is not fading. It won’t as long as we have a crop of youngsters who are into the music and want to sing and play instruments. Let’s come together and be part of the growth of this genre.”

Celebrated worldwide on April 30 every year, International Jazz Day, was set aside by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) in 2011 in a bid to amplify the significance of jazz music to humanity.