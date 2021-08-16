Jazz musician Agenda Maphosa relocates to South Africa

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

JAZZ musician Agenda Maphosa has relocated to South Africa in search of greener pastures and with the hope to promote his music career.

The artiste recently released a single titled Ngithanda Wena that he is hoping to market himself with in the neighbouring country.

Speaking from Parkview in South Africa, Maphosa said he made the decision to relocate as he wanted to grow his brand and also try to eke out a living.

“As we all know that we’re living in a different type of world that needs a hustling mindset, I decided to go somewhere else to pursue my music and side businesses. I’m hoping it’ll work out,” Maphosa said.

He said Ngithanda Wena is a love song between two lovebirds complimenting and encouraging each other to stick together no matter how tough the going gets.

“Backing vocals on the song were provided by Daisy Mguni while the instrumentation was done by Erastus Nleya and Hlelelani Moyo.” – @mthabisi_mthire