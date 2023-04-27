Jerry Springer dies at 79

Legendary talk show host Jerry Springer has died after being diagnosed with cancer a few months ago, his heartbroken family revealed in an emotional statement

Jerry Springer has died aged 79, the talk show host’s devastated family has revealed.

A statement from his family confirmed that he passed away peacefully at his home in Chicago on Thursday morning.

A source has said Jerry was battling pancreatic cancer after being diagnosed a few months ago, with his health sadly taking a turn for the worse this week.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” family spokesman Jene Galvin said.

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely.

“But memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on,” Jene told TMZ.

Piers Morgan took to Twitter to pay tribute to Jerry as he wrote: “Jeez, this sucks. RIP Jerry Springer, 79.

“TV icon & such an intelligent, warm, funny man. Loved working with him ([email protected]), loved hanging out with him (we lived in same hotel for 2yrs), loved arguing with him (he loved his politics), loved everything about him. Gutting.”

Comedian Loni Love shared a sweet snap of them together. Alongside it, she wrote: “What I loved about Jerry Springer was the way he connected with people in a unique and authentic manner.

“This is why as a talk show host he excelled… condolences to his family and fans on his passing..”

News anchor Nick Foley tweeted: “His shows over the years could certainly raise some eyebrows but on the few occasions I got to briefly interview him over the years #JerrySpringer was always a class act and a pleasure to speak to. #RIP.”

TV commentator Adam Brooks added: “Jerry Springer has died, now that’s a name that reminds me of growing up. RIP.”

Jerry’s heartbroken fans have also been paying tribute to the star, with one person writing: “RIP to an absolute legend, jerry springer you will always be famous.”

Another wrote: “Damn Jerry Springer died !!! One of a kind man here !!!”

Just weeks before his death, Jerry was pictured enjoying a St Patrick’s Day parade in Ybor City.

Sharing a picture of himself on social media, he wrote: “Thank you to @mortampa for a great time at the Rough Riders St. Patrick’s Parade in Ybor City! I’ll be back.”

Jerry also wowed fans just six months ago as he took part in The Masked Singer in what would be his last TV appearance.

He was unmasked as the Beetle when he was eliminated in October last year. In the episode, the crowd started chanting the star’s name once his identity was revealed.

The American broadcaster, who was born in London’s Highgate underground station, was well-known for hosting the hit talk show The Jerry Springer Show for 27 years, which saw many outrageous guests appear in front of a cheering audience.

The show initially focused on political issues, but struggled to draw in viewers.

TV bosses decided it needed a complete makeover and started to include more controversial topics such as incest, adultery, swearing and fighting.

The Jerry Springer Show became so popular that other hosts such as Montel Williams and Ricki Lake revamped their own shows in order to improve ratings.

The new format was slammed by critics, with Jerry recently sharing his regret over the controversial content.

Speaking on David Yontef’s Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, Springer apologised for what he had done on his show.

When asked if he considers himself the “granddad of reality TV”, he joked: “No, I just apologise. I’m so sorry. What have I done? I’ve ruined the culture.”He jokingly added: “I just hope hell isn’t that hot because I burn real easy. I’m very light-complected, and that kind of worries me.”

A year before his death, Jerry retired from TV and made a heartbreaking vow to “enjoy life” and “try out retirement while I’m still healthy”.

When The Jerry Springer Show came to an end in July 2018, NBC executives decided they wanted to keep him signed and convinced him to host Judge Jerry.

For the show, he wore black robes and looked at small claims court cases that had already been filed in jurisdictions across the United States.

After three seasons Judge Jerry was cancelled due to a decreasing viewership in March 2022. When the news was announced, Springer said he “wants to try out retirement while I’m still healthy.”

“I’m 78 and have been in front of the camera now for 40 years, plus 10 years in politics. I’m winding down,” he explained on David Yontef’s Behind the Velvet Rope podcast.

Jerry was born Gerald Norman Springer in Highgate tube station in London, which was being used as a World War II shelter.

Before becoming a world-famous TV personality, Jerry was a political campaign adviser to Bobby Kennedy before his assassination, then moved into law before becoming the 56th Mayor of Cincinnati in 1977.

He served for one term.

Jerry started his broadcast career as a news anchor and commentator at WLWT in Ohio city before taking on the role of talk show host in 1991 when he started his iconic series. – Mirror