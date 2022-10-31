Jeys Marabini ready to launch 10th album

Yvonne Ncube and Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporters

SEASONED artiste and a constant fixture in the Bulawayo music sector Jeys Marabini has said he is ready to launch his 10th album on November 26 at Bulawayo Theatre.

The show will also be a welcome back as he has been away from the stage for a while due to an illness.

Marabini said this during a press conference on Wednesday at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

“I just want to thank God for the life that he spared for me, it has been a very difficult journey for me. Sometimes I would perform at some places and people would not realise that I was sick. I just had to report for duty to do what I love. I got support from many artists like Sandra Ndebele and Madlela and many others,” said Marabini.

With this album, Marabini said he wants to continue his legacy.

“This album is a ten-track album and it is titled Xola which means forgiveness. In the album, I feature upcoming local artists such as Amaqaqa, Thandie Dlana, Mqabelo, and Khabo. Most of them are not yet known. I have a passion for supporting upcoming artists so that we keep the legacy expanding and so that it doesn’t end with us.

Even if our time ends today the youngsters will continue the legacy. In the song Unity in the album, I get to feature seasoned artiste Tariro NeGitare. When I was listening to the song, I realized that it needed a collaboration so I had to settle for my sister,” he said.

Jeys said he was humbled when he met President Mnangagwa.

“I also got support from the President. He is the one who made it known that I was ill. What happened was I was in my house with my wife the other day and we got a visit from some men who told me that the President was inviting me to the State House.

I couldn’t believe it so before I left, my wife and I took pictures of the car and everything,” he said.

“And surely, he was there. He said to me that he had found out that I had been unwell for some time so he wasn’t to offer his support.

I was really humbled to receive such recognition, especially from the President. For me, that was the definition of love. The President is someone who supports art, I think we are really lucky as a country to have such a President, we no longer have to try hard to receive recognition from him.

Tariro NeGitare said she was only grateful to God for according her the opportunity to collaborate with jazz muso.

“Jeys says there was a time when he saw the gates of heaven, that was critical. I thank God for giving him a chance to live again at the same time, according to me, an opportunity to collaborate with a legend. If it wasn’t for the second chance to live, I wouldn’t have gotten this opportunity. The song is nice, it’s different, and it will all be unpacked on the 26th,” she said.

Future Dube, who oversaw the production of Jeys Marabini’s album, said the record was meant to highlight the importance of unity.

“This album shines the spotlight on the importance of creatives coming together, especially in times of need. Many artists visited Jeys at his worst, which helped us push the album smoothly since we knew that we had backing from local artists, “ he said.